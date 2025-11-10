FSCJ and CareerSource host Fall Career Fair this week

If you’re in need of a job, Florida State College at Jacksonville and CareerSource Northeast Florida are hosting the Fall Career Fair. The free fair will take place on Thursday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FSCJ Advanced Technology Center.
Over 100 local, regional, and national companies will be at the event, including:
- Bank of America
- Baptist Health
- BEEP
- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC
- FedEx
- Goodwill Industries of Northeast Florida
- Hyatt Regency Jacksonville
- Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department
- Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- JEA
- Mayo Clinic
- Nemours Children’s Health
- Rayonier
- Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa
- The Arc Jacksonville
- The Haskell Company
- U.S. Coast Guard
- Wounded Warrior Project
The Fall Career Fair is open to the public. Attendees are asked to dress appropriately and be prepared to share an updated resume.
You can see a full list of employers and the pre-fair workshop schedule at the FSCJ website.
