FSCJ and CareerSource host Fall Career Fair this week

If you’re in need of a job, Florida State College at Jacksonville and CareerSource Northeast Florida are hosting the Fall Career Fair. The free fair will take place on Thursday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FSCJ Advanced Technology Center.

Over 100 local, regional, and national companies will be at the event, including:

Bank of America

Baptist Health

BEEP

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC

FedEx

Goodwill Industries of Northeast Florida

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JEA

Mayo Clinic

Nemours Children’s Health

Rayonier

Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa

The Arc Jacksonville

The Haskell Company

U.S. Coast Guard

Wounded Warrior Project

The Fall Career Fair is open to the public. Attendees are asked to dress appropriately and be prepared to share an updated resume.

You can see a full list of employers and the pre-fair workshop schedule at the FSCJ website.

