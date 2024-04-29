FSCJ hosting Enrollment Day event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You still have time to register for Fall classes at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Those classes start Aug. 26.

FSCJ is holding an Enrollment Day event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s happening at the FSCJ South Campus Advising Center in Building U, Suite 101.

Advisors will be available to talk about academic advising, registration, financial aid, and more.

