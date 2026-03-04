FSCJ Mascot Heads to National Finals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) Manta Rays are headed to the Championship round of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Mascot Bracket Challenge — and the College is calling on the community to help bring home the title.

Voting for the Championship matchup begins Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and will run for 24 hours. Fans can cast their votes through NJCAA’s Instagram Stories and X (formerly Twitter).

Votes from both platforms will be combined to determine the national champion.

Fueled by strong support from community voters, FSCJ students, faculty, and staff, the Manta Rays have powered through six rounds of competition. Most recently, they secured a Final Four victory over the Lamar Runnin’ Lopes to earn their place in the Championship.

How to Vote:

On Instagram (@NJCAA):

Tap the Story bubble around the NJCAA profile image.

Tap through the Stories until you find the Championship matchup graphic.

Select the FSCJ Manta Rays button to cast your vote.

After voting, the live percentage bar will appear.

On X (@NJCAA):

Visit the NJCAA profile page.

Click the Championship graphic pinned to the top of the page.

Select the FSCJ Manta Rays button to submit your vote.

Supporters are encouraged to follow FSCJ on Instagram (@fscjofficial) and X (@fscj_official) for updates and reminders throughout the voting period.

