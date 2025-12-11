FSCJ secures more than $2.7 million in federal grants to support veterans and STEM students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) has been awarded more than $2.7 million in U.S. Department of Education funding to strengthen academic support for veterans and STEM students through two new TRiO Student Support Services (SSS) programs.

A $1.36 million, five-year grant will launch TRiO SSS–Veterans (Salute to Success), serving 120 eligible military veterans enrolled or accepted for enrollment at FSCJ. Participants must be veterans discharged under honorable conditions who meet federal criteria, such as being low-income, first-generation college students, or individuals with documented disabilities.

The program is designed to help veterans persist in college, complete their degrees and transition to four-year universities. Services will include dedicated academic coaching, personalized counseling, mental wellness initiatives, financial literacy sessions and veteran-to-veteran mentoring. The initiative expands the support offered through FSCJ’s Military and Veterans Service Centers at the South and Kent campuses.

“FSCJ recognizes the distinct experiences and challenges faced by our military and veteran students,” said FSCJ President John Avendano, Ph.D. “This grant reinforces our commitment to helping veterans navigate higher education successfully and reach their full potential.”

FSCJ also received a $1,361,820, five-year grant for the TRiO SSS–STEM (Changing Lives) project, which will serve 160 eligible students pursuing STEM and Health Sciences pathways. Participants must be low-income, first-generation college students and/or individuals with documented disabilities.

The program offers academic advising, tutoring, job shadowing, career exploration, peer mentoring, financial literacy, and transfer planning to help students overcome barriers that affect retention, graduation, and transfer rates. STEM and Health Sciences programs are primarily housed at FSCJ’s Advanced Technology Center and North Campus.

“This funding will give students expanded resources, personalized support, and hands-on opportunities that promote persistence, graduation, and pathways to rewarding careers in high-demand STEM and Health Sciences fields,” said President Avendano.

For more information on veteran services, visit fscj.edu/mvsc. To learn more about TRiO SSS–STEM, visit fscj.edu/saem/trio-student-support-services.

