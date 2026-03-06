FSCJ’s Manta Rays take national mascot title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida State College at Jacksonville Manta Rays have claimed the top spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association Mascot Bracket Challenge, defeating the Cuyahoga Community College Triceratops in the championship round March 5–6.

Students, faculty, staff, and community supporters voted the Manta Rays to victory over seven rounds, starting in December 2025. “This championship is more than a fun victory,” said FSCJ President John Avendano. “It’s a reminder of who we are: the best community college in the nation, now with the best mascot to match.”

Fans cast votes for their favorite mascots via NJCAA’s Instagram Stories and X (Twitter), with totals from both platforms deciding each 24-hour matchup.

FSCJ introduced the Manta Rays at the May 9, 2024, commencement. The costume debuted on September 17, 2024 for World Manta Day, and after a campus vote, the mascot was officially named Rayzor Ray in October 2024.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group