Funeral service held for Brantley County High School student Cody Oglesby

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A funeral service was held this morning for Cody Oglesby, a 16-year-old junior at Brantley County High School.

The Brantley County School District confirmed that Cody passed away last Thursday. The exact cause of his death is still under investigation.

The service took place at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home in Waycross, with burial following at Kettle Creek Cemetery. Cody’s family and friends, along with the Brantley County High School community, are mourning the loss of a student described as having a bright future and significant potential.

Cody was known for his loyalty, loving nature, and pride in his achievements. Just this week, he celebrated a milestone toward his graduation goals and shared his excitement with teachers who had supported him throughout his academic journey. Those who knew him best remember Cody for his heart of gold and his enthusiasm for sharing all the good moments and milestones of his life.

In a statement, a member of the Brantley County High School faculty said, “Cody Oglesby only grew more lovable the more time you knew him. He had so many faculty, staff, and friends rooting for his success and his goals. Cody was a bright soul with so much potential, and he will be deeply missed.”

The family has requested that anyone wishing to offer support send flowers, cards, or contribute to planting trees in Cody’s memory.

For those wishing to express their condolences, an online guestbook is available at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

