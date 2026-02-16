Funeral services announced for former State Rep. Terry L. Fields

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Terry L. Fields, a former member of the Jacksonville City Council and the Florida House of Representatives.

Fields, a respected public servant and community advocate, dedicated years of his life to representing the people of Jacksonville and working families across Florida. He was widely known for his commitment to civic engagement, mentorship, and public advocacy.

The family is inviting the community to attend services and celebrate his life and lasting legacy.

Wake and Funeral Service Details:

Wake

Thursday, February 19

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

T. S. Warden Funeral Home

4315 N. Main Street

Jacksonville, FL 32206

Funeral Service

Friday, February 20

10:30 a.m.

Greater Macedonia Baptist Church

1880 Edgewood Avenue

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Interment

Evergreen Cemetery

4535 Main Street

Jacksonville, FL 32206

Repast

1:30 p.m.

Legend Center

5130 Soutel Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Family visitation will be held at:

(Jacobs Way)

11412 Jerry Adams Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Monday – Wednesday, February 16 – 18 | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Additional Details:

Funeral attire is optional; attendees are encouraged to wear any color with an accent of red in honor of Mr. Fields.

The Fields family warmly welcomes friends, colleagues, and members of the community to join them in remembering and celebrating the life and legacy of Terry L. Fields.

