Future pet owners can meet their forever dog at the first Hot Diggity Dog Fest

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Hot Diggity Dog Festival
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services and Parks and Recreation kick off their first-ever Hot Diggity Dog Festival, where available dogs ready to be adopted can meet their forever homes in a fun, outdoor setting.

The festival will take place at Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

There will be food trucks for people to enjoy lunch, and the event will wrap up with playtime with some adoptable dogs.

Some of the vendors bringing adoptable dogs include:

- Clay County Animal Services

- SAFE Animal Shelter

- Homemade Hounds

