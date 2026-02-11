Gaa Cafe to host Valentine’s Day Speed Dating event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for a meaningful connection this Valentine’s Day? Gaa Cafe is hosting a special Valentine’s Day Speed Dating event.

Designed as an intimate evening for singles ages 28 to 50, the event will feature lightly guided activities and conversation starters to help break the ice.

Tickets are $35 and include one drink and one snack.

“We want people to feel like home so they can relax and chill, talk to people and meet some new friends,” said Kelly Lei, owner of Gaa Cafe.

The event will be Saturday, February 14 from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

For more information and registration, visit here.

Gaa Cafe Speed Dating Event (Elandra Fernandez)

