The Game Awards to stream on Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, Cal — Gamers from across the world will have another way of watching one of the biggest nights in video games. The Game Awards announced it will stream the December 11 event on Prime Video, alongside the show’s broadcast on the streaming platform Twitch.

The Game Awards will honor the year’s best games and creators, as well as unveil world premieres of trailers for upcoming video games. It’s often heralded as the “Oscars of the video game industry.”

“We’re thrilled to bring our global celebration of video games to even more audiences with the addition of Prime Video,” says Geoff Keighley, the creator and CEO of The Game Awards. “With the upcoming launch of Fallout Season 2 and an exciting slate of game adaptations, Prime Video is a natural home for our show. We’re honored to have Amazon stand alongside so many other entertainment technology companies as partners to our show.”

During the live broadcast, The Game Awards says viewers can expect Prime-exclusive limited-time deals on nominated games, new releases, and more in real time on its dedicated shop.

The Game Awards says last year’s event reached more than 154 million livestreams worldwide.

Video gamers around the world have been speculating what would be this year’s “Game of the Year” in what many deem as a great year for video games, following the successes of the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong, the dungeon crawler Hades II, and the surprise hit of the year, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

You can see who takes home the big prize when The Game Awards airs live on December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

