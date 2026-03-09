Gas prices jump as oil surges past $100

Jacksonville, Fl — Gas prices are rising across Jacksonville, and you’re feeling the impact. A gallon of unleaded is hovering around $3.50 a gallon locally.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan says the adage of filling up on Sunday no longer applies when the markets are unstable, and the Strait of Hormuz is volatile.

“Gas prices likely continue advancing. Oil prices will likely continue climbing until that oil can move again.“, said DeHaan.

AAA Florida says the average in Duval County is $3.49, Clay County is $3.51, and St. Johns is 3.53.

