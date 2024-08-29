NAS Jax gates reopen after unauthorized person on base

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All gates at Naval Air Station Jacksonville have reopened after being closed as base personnel were looking for an unauthorized person on base.

NAS Jax’s Public Affairs Office said a man who is not supposed to be there got onto base and authorities were looking for him.

Birmingham, Allegheny, and Yorktown Gates have reopened, NAS Jax personnel said.

Action News Jax will update this story as more information becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.