George Clinton, Parliament Funkadelic to play 2026 Jazz Festival, along with Nile Rodgers & Chic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton will be playing at this year’s Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

The downtown Jacksonville festival will be held May 21 to 24 at The Ford on Bay, offering three days of free live music.

The Jazz Festival announced its lineup Monday morning.

Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will play Friday, May 22. Also playing that day will be Ghost-Note, Butcher Brown and John Lumpkin II.

Playing Saturday, May 23 are Andra Day, Esperanza Spalding, Sheila E & The E-Train, Eliane Elias The Art of Bossa Nova, and Kim Scott.

Playing Sunday, May 24 are Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kamasi Washington, Galatic featuring Jelly Joseph, and Moonchild.

The event opens on Thursday with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition at the Florida Theatre.

For more information about the festival, click here.

