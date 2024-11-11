Georgia duck hunting season starts in November

GEORGIA — Georgia duck hunting season starts on Nov. 23, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

However, youth, active military members, and veterans can hunt early on Nov. 16 and 17.

To hunt, you need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and the federal duck stamp.

You can find hunting regulations here.

