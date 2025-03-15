Georgia Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of severe weather threat Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency in anticipation of severe and potentially damaging weather expected to hit the state overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The order authorizes the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to activate the State Operations Center and mobilize any needed resources to address potential impacts.

Gov. Kemp stated in a social media post:

“This storm will hit at the worst possible time, as people are heading to or already in bed. Before they retire for the evening, I’m urging everyone to be prepared ahead of time and to remain weather aware as long as this system is in the state. Given the uncertainty of this storm and the fact it will move through Georgia overnight, individuals and families should prepare now and make plans to stay safe. Just as we’ve made all necessary preparations on the state level ahead of the system’s arrival, Georgians should get ready now and not wait until the storm is already here.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Mid to late morning arrival along I-75 / Lake City/ Waycross.



1 - 3 pm arrival on Sunday for Jacksonville to the coast of NE Florida.



Potential impacts to The Players final round on Sunday afternoon after 2 pm.



Impacts: gusty winds (50-70 mph), heavy rain, lightning, small hail and the potential for an isolated tornado.



St. Patrick’s Day (Monday) is dry, cooler and sunny.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday Sunday, March 16 is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we track a line of strong storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday Sunday, March 16 is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we track a line of strong storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday Sunday, March 16 is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we track a line of strong storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday Sunday, March 16 is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we track a line of strong storms.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Sunday Sunday, March 16 is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as we track a line of strong storms.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.