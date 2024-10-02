Georgia Governor suspends gas tax following Hurricane Helene starting October 3rd

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order suspending the state’s gas tax in response to the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The order cites disruptions to the supply chain and residents’ social and economic well-being.

The suspension will save drivers approximately 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. However, it may take several days for the price reductions to be reflected at the pump.

The order takes effect on Oct. 3 at midnight and will remain in place through the state of emergency, which ends next week.

