Georgia governor suspends Glynn County Board of Education member after money laundering allegations

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Gerogia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order on Tuesday that suspended Audrey Gibbons from the Glynn County Board of Education after she was accused of attempting to launder money.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware indicted Gibbons on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in Nov. 2024.

The indictment states that Gibbons was part of a “network of money mules” used to launder the proceeds of a Delaware man’s fraud scheme.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Kemp’s executive order, he received a copy of the indictment on Jan. 14. A Review Commission was then appointed to determine if the indictment related to and impacted the administration of the Glynn County Board of Education.

On Feb. 14, the commission determined the indictment did impact the board. They recommended Gibbons be suspended from office.

According to the executive order, Gibbons will be suspended until the final disposition of the case or until her term expires.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.