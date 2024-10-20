Georgia residents reminded to use FEMA grant money wisely after weather emergencies

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia disaster survivors who received federal disaster assistance grants from FEMA in response to Tropical Storm Debby or Hurricane Helene are urged to ensure the funds are used strictly for disaster-related expenses. FEMA advises that recipients closely follow the guidelines provided in the determination letter sent with the grant.

The funds are not intended for everyday living expenses, and survivors should retain receipts for at least three years, as FEMA reserves the right to request repayment if the grant is spent improperly.

FEMA outlines eligible expenses, which include:

Home repairs such as structural work, and repairs to water, septic, and sewage systems

Rental assistance for housing or deposits

Repairs or replacement of a flooded essential vehicle

Medical or dental care for uninsured injuries caused by the disaster

Repairs of occupational tools necessary for work

Educational materials, including computers, books, and supplies

Moving and storage costs related to the disaster

Increased childcare expenses due to disaster-related displacement

Recipients are also advised to keep their contact information up-to-date with FEMA, ensuring the agency can reach them with updates about their application or payment status.

For any questions regarding the grant or its intended use, Georgia residents can contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Multilingual assistance is available.

