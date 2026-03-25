Georgia Sea Grill, Cap’s on the Water recognized among Best Classic Restaurants in the South

Two Jacksonville-area restaurants that focus on serving fresh seafood are being recognized as some of the best in the South.

Cap’s on the Water in St. Augustine and Georgia Sea Grill in St. Simons Island both made Southern Living’s top 10 list, as voted on by readers, of Best Classic Restaurants in the South for 2026.

Georgia Sea Grill came in at No. 3 on the list, and Southern Living said the eatery puts an “emphasis on locally sourced seafood, meats, and produce in Southern dishes.”

About two hours to the south, Cap’s came in at No. 5 on the list. Southern Living said, “The menu is big on fresh fish, and the wine list of more than 500 varieties is great for pairing.”

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Southern Living said it got the results for The South’s Best 2026 by having a third party conduct an online survey “among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South. The survey was fielded from July 9 to September 9, 2025, and had over 17,000 respondents.”

To see the full list of restaurants on the list, click here.

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