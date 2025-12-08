Local

Georgia’s 3rd Infantry Division Lifts Shelter in Place Order

By Kristine Bellino and Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
By Kristine Bellino and Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

UPDATE: 12/08/2025 6:10 p.m. Officials say there was no active shooter and no threat to the base at the time of the incident.

UPDATE: 12/08/2025 5:50 p.m. Sources say a “distressed soldier” prompted the alert. The incident is said to have been isolated.

UPDATE: 12/08/2025 5:39 p.m. The shelter in place has been lifted. No additional information about what led to the shelter in place is available at this time.

A source tells WOKV that there was an incident, but was unable to provide details at this time.

WOKV is working to bring you details about the event.

Original Story:

Hinesville, GA - A shelter in place alert is in effect this afternoon in the Liberty County town of Hinesville, Georgia near the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield.

While neither the Hinesville Police Department nor Fort Stewart will confirm the nature of police activity near the residential area of the base, the Third Infantry Division has issued an alert to residents.

3rd Infantry Division Fort Stewart Alert via Facebook 12082025

[This is a developing story. WOKV will post updates as soon as they are available.]

