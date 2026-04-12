Get your license reinstated: St. Johns County holds Operation Green Light

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office is participating in Operation Green Light, a driver license reinstatement event running April 11 to 25.

Also known as Driver License Reinstatement Days under Florida Statutes § 322.75, the annual two-week program allows clerks’ offices to waive collection agency surcharges for individuals with unpaid traffic tickets or overdue court fines.

Payments can be made in person at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, at 4010 Lewis Speedway in St. Augustine, or online at stjohnsclerk.com/OGL.

What to know:

Only collection surcharges are waived

Late fees cannot be waived

Drivers with an expired payment plan may be eligible to reinstate their license by establishing a new plan and meeting all requirements, even if not yet referred to a collection agency

Additional reinstatement fees from the Department of Motor Vehicles may apply

For more information, the Clerk’s Customer Care Call Center is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (904) 819-3600 or by email at clerk@stjohnsclerk.com.

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