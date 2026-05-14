Getting dirty in the drive-thru: 5 spots to get a dirty soda in Duuuval

If you’ve been scrolling through your feed lately, you’ve probably seen people doing something that looks like a science experiment with their colas. They’re called “Dirty Soda” and before you ask - no - there’s no booze involved. It’s basically soda spiked with flavored syrups, a heavy pour of creamer, and sometimes even other add-ins like fresh lime.

Think of it like an Italian Soda’s wilder, more caffeinated cousin. It started out in Utah, but it’s officially invaded Jacksonville, and I’ve been doing the “hard work” of tasting my way through some of the local drive-thrus to see if the hype is real.

The Current Contenders

I started with Taco Bell’s Dirty Pepsi. It ended up being a solid entry-level choice - classic Pepsi with a sweet lime and cream swirl. It’s smooth, but maybe a little too safe. It tasted more like a sweeter Pepsi than anything else. It’s a great toe-dip in the dirty pool, but certainly not Mount Rushmore worthy. Taco Bell also lets you turn Mountain Dew Baja Midnight, Tropicana Original lemonade and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar into dirty sodas if you choose.

Then I hit Dunkin’, where they’re doing their own version that leans into their coffee house reputation. The drink features a mix of Pepsi, coffee infused milk, and sweet cold foam. It’s beyond delicious - and will give a sugar rush that’ll keep you vibrating through your afternoon meetings.

Where Else to Get Dirty in Jax

If you want to customize it like a pro, head to Sonic. I realize there are only 4 of those places left in town, and they don’t always have the dirty sodas listed on the big board, but you can “make it dirty” by asking for coconut cream and lime in any soda. Pro tip: try it with Dr. Pepper. It’s a game-changer.

Looking for something more “boutique”? Foodaholic, the local food truck often spotted around town, has been serving up dedicated Dirty Sodas that reportedly blow the fast-food versions out of the water!

And keep your eyes peeled for Auntie Anne’s at the malls; they’ve been known to drop a “Cinnamon Sugar” dirty soda that pairs perfectly with a pretzel. This has actually been the case for a while and I had no idea...then again, I haven’t been to a traditional mall in years so I guess I shouldn’t be shocked.

Auntie Anne's has launched "Twisted Sips," a customizable lineup of dirty-style sodas. Options are



Twisted Sip

Twisted Lemonade Sip

Twisted Frozen Sip pic.twitter.com/xVRPhtO0aa — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) May 10, 2026

The invasion isn’t over...McDonald’s has officially jumped into the dirty ring as well! They’re currently rolling out a “Dirty Dr. Pepper” infused with vanilla and topped with a cold foam cloud. They’re also dropping a Sprite Berry Blast with that same creamy topper.

It’s about to be a very sticky summer in the 904!