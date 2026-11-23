The Jacksonville Jaguars came up short at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22, falling 23–18 to the New York Giants and dropping to 7–3 on the season.
Despite a late fourth-quarter push, highlighted by a Brian Thomas Jr. making a rare 2026 touchdown grab, Jacksonville couldn’t overcome early pressure on Trevor Lawrence and a string of costly fourth-quarter miscues, including a ruled-incomplete touchdown pass to Parker Washington and a late drop by Jakobi Meyers.
Flip through the gallery below for the key moments, big hits, and sideline reactions from East Rutherford.
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Parker Washington #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball as Arvell Reese #52 of the New York Giants defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Chris Rodriguez Jr. #24 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for yards during the second quarter of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Arvell Reese #52 of the New York Giants hits Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Parker Washington #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after a touchdown pass was ruled incomplete during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants catches a pass in front of Antonio Johnson #6 of the Jacksonville Jaguars for a second quarter touchdown at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled during the second quarter of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Parker Washington #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts to catch a pass in front of Dru Phillips #22 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: Jakobi Meyers #3 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops a pass under pressure from Paulson Adebo #21 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images) Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 22: J.J. McCarthy #18 of the New York Giants and Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars meet after the Giants beat the Jaguars 23-18 at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)