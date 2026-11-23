The Jacksonville Jaguars came up short at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22, falling 23–18 to the New York Giants and dropping to 7–3 on the season.

Despite a late fourth-quarter push, highlighted by a Brian Thomas Jr. making a rare 2026 touchdown grab, Jacksonville couldn’t overcome early pressure on Trevor Lawrence and a string of costly fourth-quarter miscues, including a ruled-incomplete touchdown pass to Parker Washington and a late drop by Jakobi Meyers.

Flip through the gallery below for the key moments, big hits, and sideline reactions from East Rutherford.