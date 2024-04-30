Local

Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors event coming to Jacksonville May 11

By Tenikka Hughes, Action News Jax

Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors event coming to Jacksonville May 11

By Tenikka Hughes, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council wants to help local girls explore the fun of being outdoors.

Girls from Kindergarten to 5th grade are invited to sign up for the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors event. You can also register on-site.

It’s May 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Walter Jones Historic Park located at 11964 Mandarin Road in Jacksonville.

There will be many activities including face painting, crafts, archery, and experts at a butterfly and vegetable garden.

For more information about the event click HERE.

Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors event coming to Jacksonville May 11

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!