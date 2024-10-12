Glynn County Police Department awarded grant for local DUI enforcement

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is one of 26 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant for the Federal 2025 Fiscal Year.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded the department $35,361.

According to a news release, the goal of the grant is to “combat crashes, injuries, and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, while also increasing seatbelt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.”

The GCPD plans to use the money to develop and implement strategies to reduce local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.

