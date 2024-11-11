Glynn County Schools propose $858K investment in portable weapons detection systems to enhance campus safety

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Schools Operations Superintendent recently urged the school board to buy a new weapons detection system that can alert school staff to disassembled weapons hidden in someone’s pocket or backpack.

Supporters say the $858,000 system could play a major role in keeping students and staff safe.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During Thursday’s work session, Operations Superintendent Mike Blackerby introduced a new security technology to prevent weapons from entering Glynn County schools.

“These will be systems that will be set in every facility we have. Elementary school, middle school, high school, and the stadium,” Operations Superintendent Mike Blackerby said.

He proposed purchasing 45 Weapons Detection Systems called Opengate from a company based in Duluth, Georgia.

The devices, which will cost $858,359 in total, are designed to detect firearms and bladed weapons while avoiding false alarms triggered by non-threatening items like wheelchairs or mobility canes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In a demonstration for the school board, a law enforcement officer walked through one of the detectors while carrying a gun. As expected, the machine beeped, signaling the presence of a weapon. But when a person carrying only keys and a phone walked through, the detector did not alarm. Blackerby emphasized that these detectors are far more advanced than traditional metal detectors.

“It is a little different than a metal detector, because it zeros in specifically on objects that may be weapons,” Blackerby said.

He said the systems will not be used just inside the schools.

“We can also set them up at the buses when students exit the buses,” Blackerby said.

“The percentage of incidents with weapons will decrease a lot so I think it’s better for the whole county,” Former Glynn County schools student Max Kirmayr said.

Former Glynn County Schools Students are asking for this system to be installed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“For today’s world, I would say it’s probably needed. It’s sad to say that but definitely needed,” Former Glynn County Schools Student Riley Clark

The funds for the detectors would come from the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Board members are expected to review the request at their next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.