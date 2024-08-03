Local

GoFundMe created for family of seven-year-old who drowned

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Adalyn Laymon, an autistic and nonverbal child drowned in a pond near her home.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Adalyn Laymon, an autistic and nonverbal child drowned in a pond near her home.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County community has created a GoFundMe for the family of a seven-year-old autistic girl who recently drowned.

Adalyn Laymon, an autistic and nonverbal child, drowned in a pond near her home on Tuesday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

A spokesperson said a firefighter and deputy found her underneath the water – not far from the shore. They immediately began CPR and rushed her to the hospital, but she later passed away.

According to the GoFundMe page, donations will help the family with things like funeral expenses.

There is a current goal of $25,000.

You can donate here.

