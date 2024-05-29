Local

Golf club thefts at St. Simons Island resort end with arrest

Man charged with stealing golf clubs from St. Simons Island resort

Brunswick, Ga. — A former employee at The Lodge on St. Simons Island is charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of golf clubs from the resort.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Justin Perkins was caught on surveillance video three times between May 18 and May 26 stealing golf clubs and other equipment.

The value of the stolen goods was $5,950.

Perkins was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home in Brunswick.

After viewing the surveillance video, police said Perkins confessed to the crimes.

He faces theft and burglary charges.

The stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.

Justin Perkins, 32 Charged with theft and burglary

