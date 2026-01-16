Good News: Cancer survivor has become ambassador for UF Health Proton Therapy Institute

Jacksonville, Fl — As Hurricane Milton approached in 2024, Michael Klein went to an ophthalmologist because he was seeing a wave of light in his left eye.

He was told to see a retina specialist right away. The specialist told him that he believed it was choroidal melanoma cancer.

He was directed to the Mayo clinic, which confirmed the diagnosis, and his doctors recommended the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.

“The compassion, they were so empathetic and it was incredible what I experienced. All of what seemed dark and scary turned into really an amazing experience.”, Klein said.

He marked the end of treatment on January 16, 2025 (one year today!) by ringing Aud’s Chime in the lobby of UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.

“I am cancer free and I walk a free man from that disease but with great encouragement and offering hope to so many others. That’s what I want to do going forward.”, Klein said.

