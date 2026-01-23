GOOD NEWS: Extensive research led cancer patient to Jacksonville and lifelong friendships

Jacksonville, Fl — Chris Helme lives in the Villages and his cancer journey began in 2018 when his PSA started to rise.

His urologist completed a biopsy on the prostate. The urologist first recommended surgery, which Helme rejected.

He did a tremendous amount of research and, ultimately chose the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute because of the people and the care.

“I tell people that Jacksonville treats you like a guest, not a patient. It’s probably the most outstanding medical facility I’ve ever been engaged with". Helme said.

“Everything right from the receptionist to the doctors to the technicians was, I mean I got to the point where I was going out and buying $100 worth of pastries once a week and bringing it into everybody”.

Helme completed eight weeks of proton therapy and met good friends along the way. They played golf during the day and went out to dinner with others around the treatments.

And when his treatment was over, he experienced a profound moment, ringing Aud’s Chime.

“You kind of come to the end of cycle phase of your journey with cancer and celebrate it by ringing that bell. I happened to be there with one other person was ringing the bell at the same time. We both finished on the same cycle”. Helme said.

“Thank God in my instance I’m still 100% cancer free”.

