Good News: How proton therapy in Jacksonville opened a man’s eyes to what really matters in life

Jacksonville, Fl — Tony LoBianco, who lives in Stuart, Florida, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the summer of 2022.

He spent the next two three months doing research and taking time to understand his options, including surgery.

“The last stop in my journey was actually at UF. Our family are longtime Gators so I know that at some point we would have a discussion with the staff there.”, LoBianco said.

He felt very comfortable with the treatment option and started treatment in March of 2023.

“The care team was very helpful in getting through some of the stress and initial concerns about that process.”, said LoBianco.

The treatment was 5-10 minutes, combined with time in the waiting room, which gave him plenty of time to experience Jacksonville where he stayed for 6 weeks.

LoBianco says the experience wasn’t as impactful on his life as he thought it would be. He became friends with quite a few people he met in the waiting room.

“It felt good to compare notes with other people because it’s nice to have that reinforcement of somebody else going through the process and saying yeah it’s working great for me and I’m really happy.”, he said.

When his treatment ended and he rang Aud’s Chimes in the lobby, LoBianto said it reminded him of chimes that he was given shortly after his father’s passing.

“I was thankful that I had made it through.”, LoBianco said.

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