Good News Jax: Cancer odyssey leads to UF Health Proton Therapy Institute

Jacksonville, Fl — Mike Kazala describes his cancer journey as an odyssey. He was enjoying retirement in Cape Coral in 2018 when his PSA started creeping up. His urologist said they’d closely monitor it.

Time went by, COVID came and went, and, when it continued to rise, his new urologist and surgeon in his new home of Raleigh, NC recommended an extreme surgical procedure.

But Mike wanted other options. He says by divine intervention a beloved aunt had passed away and at the funeral he connected with a cousin who also had prostate cancer.

That’s when he zeroed in on the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.

“My doctor back in Raleigh talked to me about ‘we can still go in and do the surgery’. I said let’s stop right there. I’m now sold on proton therapy thanks to the book my wife found for me. And I’m thinking Florida. And he said ‘world class, do it, it’s the real deal’.”, said Kazala.

The travel was inconvenient, but he and his wife rented an apartment and made the most of their experience.

He had 41 sessions and, on the last day of his odyssey, he was able to ring the huge chimes in the lobby.

“It’s like wow, we did it. We did the right thing. I feel great. I know I’m, I was in good hands, I know I’m going to be living life to the fullest for years and years to come. It was just fabulous.”, Kazala said.

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