Good News: Timing leads cancer patient to UF Health Proton Therapy; humor helps during his journey

Jacksonville, Fl — In 2008 Mike McPhillips was working for the PGA Tour when they offered a health clinic. His PSA score was elevated and it was recommended he get it looked at.

McPhillips was diagnosed with Stage 2 prostate cancer and set about considering his options, which he described as overwhelming.

A pastor at his church mentioned a longtime friend who had just gone through proton therapy, so he gave it a look.

“I went down and I had a tour. And I said ‘you don’t want any blood’, and I’m in”.

McPhillips went through five weeks of treatment, without pain, and he was able to work throughout.

At the end of treatment he resumed his normal life schedule, with one notable addition: annual checks.

About a year later one of those checks led to a bladder cancer diagnosis.

“I was 1-0 versus prostate, now I got a new concern.”, he said.

This time he underway emergency surgery followed by three months of proton therapy at UF in Gainesville.

Now at 80 he’s five years post-treatment and feeling great.

To celebrate his 15th anniversary as a prostate cancer survivor, McPhillips was given the opportunity to ring Aud’s chimes in the lobby at UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.

“Dr. Mendenhall was there. Thanks to her and the staff there, I get to do this at 15 years.”, McPhillips said.

Feeling blessed and fortunate, he says he tries to help others.

“I get to do things like this (radio interview) and continue to play bad golf, and have a family reunion at Christmas because of getting with the UF Health Proton Therapy Institute.”.

