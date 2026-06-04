Good News: Two-time prostate cancer survivor credits proton therapy at UF Health Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Michael Darby’s cancer journey began in March 2023 when he was convinced to see a urologist after experiencing symptoms.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“It was a Gleason score 9 if that means anything to you folks out there.”, Darby recalled.

He decided to do a prostatectomy at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Fast forward 18 months, when Michael started experiencing more issues again and his PSA was increasing.

He started researching radiation treatment and landed on UF Health Proton Therapy Institute in Jacksonville.

“Dr. Bill Mendenhall was just absolutely fantastic. He’s probably the coolest cat on the planet. He said we can fix this. And to hear somebody after you’ve experienced already having cancer and thinking you’ve whooped it once and to have him come back and tell you we’re going to get this a second time.“, Darby said.

After 42 treatments, Darby was able to ring Aud’s Chime, signaling the end of his journey.

“Like two tons are taken off your chest and your shoulders and all of that. It was a heck of a relief knowing that things are moving in the right direction.”, Darby said.

He’ll need to be tested every three months for the rest of his life, but but he says that’s a minor inconvenience.

Darby is also an ambassador for UF Health Proton Therapy Institute, meaning he’s on the list of people to consult when new men are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Darby says he feels very good about the decision to choose proton therapy, saying he has a new lease on life.

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