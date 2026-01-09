Good News: UF Health Proton Therapy Institute marks 20 years in 2026

Jacksonville, Fl — 20 years of changing lives. The UF Health Proton Therapy Institute in Jacksonville has a huge bell in its lobby for patients to celebrate the end of treatment.

But it wasn’t always there.

When Audrey Anderson was diagnosed at 5 with a rare, inoperable brain tumor, specialists in Australia didn’t have the expertise. They guided her family to eventually seek options in the United Kingdom. Sue Anderson says they were eventually connected to the University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute.

As a parent, Sue says there is an extra chamber of strength she found to hunt, endlessly, for Audrey to have a long, healthy life.

They arrived in Jacksonville for a 2.5 month stay with daily proton treatment. The entire family stayed nearby at the beach. Friendships were made. And lifelong memories for Audrey.

Sue says she knew proton therapy would be a silver bullet but she was confident in the treatment being right for Audrey.

After she ended treatment, there was a celebration for Audrey which was similar for all the kids at the time. It included cake and decorations.

But Sue noted there was something missing for the adults in treatment. And she was so touched by the generosity of the UFPTI team that they wanted to give back.

So Aud’s Chime was coordinated, and eventually hung - meaning the family made a return trip to Jax from Australia to celebrate.

Reflecting back on Audrey’s treatment and the milestone of the Proton Therapy Institute’s 20th anniversary, Sue says it’s her safest place in this whole journey.

