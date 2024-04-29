“Good riddance”: Governor DeSantis approves bill targeting vapes marketed towards children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you use nicotine vapes, the product options available to you in Florida may soon be reduced.

It’s because of a new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that’s aimed at getting vape products off the shelves that could be appealing to children.

Vaping has been the most popular form of nicotine among high school students for ten years straight, according to the FDA.

State Senator Keith Perry (R-Gainesville) said not only are some of the products colorful and flavored like candy, but in some cases, they’re specifically designed to resemble normal items kids might have in school.

“We have highlighters. A yellow highlighter. It looks just like any other highlighter, but it’s a vaping tool,” Perry said.

Perry sponsored the bill this year that seeks to prohibit vape products marketed toward children.

The new law gives the Florida Attorney General the ability to craft a do-not-sell list targeting non-refillable, disposable vape products that appeal to children.

Despite early concerns from the vape industry, Nick Orlando with the Florida Smoke Free Association told Action News Jax the industry supports the final product.

He noted that he hopes the vape industry is allowed to have a seat at the table while the Attorney General develops the do-not-sell list.

“We have to be real about this. That’s what we’re looking for is real, reasonable regulation to these products as we do with everything else and just be honest and keep it available for adults to choose it,” Orlando said.

The list will be published on Jan. 1, 2025.

After that, vape retailers will have 60 days to remove any banned products from their shelves, or else face $1,000-a-day fines per violation.

“If you make your living off selling stuff that’s designed to market towards kids, good riddance to you,” Perry said.

