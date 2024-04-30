Gov. DeSantis announces 2024 Freedom Summer Savings, lifting sales tax on recreational items, events

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled plans to bolster family savings during the summer months with the introduction of the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday.

Scheduled to run throughout July, this initiative will eliminate sales tax on various summer essentials, including outdoor recreation gear, fishing supplies, and admissions to state parks and museums.

Gov. DeSantis also declared free admission to all Florida State Parks over Memorial Day Weekend, from May 24 to May 27, 2024.

“Florida is stepping up to make summer more affordable for families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “While the federal government is causing high inflation and skyrocketing costs for families, Florida’s smart fiscal policies allow us to reduce taxes and help reduce the burden on Floridians.”

Encouraging Floridians to embrace the state’s natural beauty, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton stated, “Florida’s 175 award-winning state parks are second to none. I encourage all of Florida’s residents and visitors to take advantage of these extra savings and discover the unique experiences the real Florida has to offer.”

The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday will remove the sales tax on items families use during the summer, including:

Boating and water activity supplies:

Goggles and snorkels ($25 or less)

Pool toys ($35 or less)

Coolers, Life jackets, Paddles ($75 or less)

Inflatable water tubes and floats, Wakeboards ($150 or less)

Paddleboards, Surfboards ($300 or less)

Canoes, Kayaks ($500 or less)

Fishing Supplies:

Bait and Tackle ($5 or less for individual items, $10 or less for multiple items sold together)

Tackle boxes ($30 or less)

Reels, Rods ($75 or less)

Camping Supplies:

Flashlights ($30 or less)

Sleeping bags and camping chairs ($50 or less)

Tents ($200 or less)

Outdoor Supplies:

Sunscreen ($15 or less)

Water bottles ($30 or less)

Bicycle helmets ($50 or less)

Outdoor grills ($250 or less)

Bicycles ($500 or less)

Admissions to events or performances scheduled to be held between July 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024:

Live music events

Live sporting events

Movies to be shown in a movie theater

Ballets

Plays

Fairs

Festivals

Admissions purchased for any of the following:

Museums, including annual passes

State parks, including annual passes

Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, and musical theater performances

