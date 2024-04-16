Local

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference in Jacksonville

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X A new education bill in Florida could create more charter schools. (Gov. DeSantis on X.)

Jacksonville, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Jacksonville on Tuesday morning.

He’s holding a news conference at a school in Mixon Town.

He’ll be joined by Education Commissioner, Manny Diaz, and Speaker of the Florida House, Paul Renner.

The subject of the news conference was not released.

The news conference starts at 10 a.m.

Action News Jax will have a crew there. Look for a live report on Action News Jax at Noon on CBS47.

