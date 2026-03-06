Grand opening of Manatee River Habitat at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is opening the J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River and VyStar Skyscape today.

The habitat operates as a federally permitted critical care facility.

REZOOVENATION will revitalize nearly every part of the Zoo, starting with the J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Manatee River habitat and the immersive VyStar SkyScape entrance.

Dozens of people lined up outside the zoo as early at 4:00 am to be part of a behind the scenes experience.

Wildlife Wanderer Curtis Dvorak explains the new features of the 330,000 gallon manatee river and habitat.

