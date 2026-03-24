Grassfed ground beef brand flagged for metal contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has activated a health alert for White Oak Pastures, Radically Traditional Farming, Grassfed Ground Beef that may be contaminated with metal shards.

Ground beef was produced on February 26, 2026 and distributed in 16 ounce, plastic packaging. Establishment number “EST 34729″ can be found inside the USDA mark of inspection and is stamped on the back with “105761 Sell by 03/19/26″. Beef was distributed to Mom’s Organic Markets retail locations in D.C., Massachussets, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Important to note that the affected product is no longer available for purchase, but may still be in customers’ freezers. The alert was activated after two complaints were made by consumers. Anyone who may still have this ground beef in their home is asked to throw it away or return it to the original place of purchase.

At this time there has been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of the product.

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