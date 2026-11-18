JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 71st annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair drew more than 200,000 visitors during its 11-day run, marking an estimated 70% increase in attendance over the previous year.

The event was the first held at the fair’s new 82-acre home at 13601 Normandy Blvd. on Jacksonville’s Westside. Single-day attendance reached its highest point on Nov. 14, when nearly 28,000 fairgoers visited the property.

The new fairgrounds debuted two permanent facilities: the 10,000-capacity JAX Amphitheater and a 50,000-square-foot Agriculture Barn used for livestock exhibitions and school visits.

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Duval Hall, a 40,000-square-foot exhibition facility that opened earlier this year, hosted arts, crafts and horticulture contests, and performances. Concert headliners at the amphitheater included JJ Gray and Mofro, Dwight Yoakam and 311, while local musicians performed on the 904 Soundstage.

Community programs during the fair included 7,800 free admissions for active-duty military personnel, veterans and their family members on Nov. 11. Organizers provided free educational visits for approximately 1,000 preschool, kindergarten and third-grade students. The organization also awarded 20 college scholarships totaling $25,000 to students. Hundreds of participants entered livestock and craft competitions throughout the week.

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Bill Olson serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Greater Jacksonville Fair Association. He credited community participation and community partners for the turnout at the new site.

“This year’s fair exceeded expectations, and we appreciate everyone who came out and enjoyed the first year at our new location,” Olson said. “The comments we’re hearing are overwhelmingly positive, and we are looking forward to building on that momentum for the 2027 fair. Thanks to our volunteers, more than 100 this year, who put in the hours, and our many sponsors whose support makes the event possible.”

Organizers plan to carry the event’s operational framework and new venue footprint forward as they prepare for the 2027 fair.

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