Habitat for Humanity to take part in St. Johns County affordable housing town hall

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Habitat for Humanity of St. Johns County will participate in “The Peoples’ Town Hall” to address ”Housing for the Workforce in St. Johns County: Progress, Challenges, and Strategies for Solutions."

The town hall will take place on Wednesday, October 22, from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Center for Spiritual Living on Old Moultrie Road.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

The notable people who will speak at the event include:

Malinda Everson, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Johns County

Bill Lazar, the Executive Director of St. Johns Housing Partnership

Aliyah Meyer, the Economic Development Coordinator of the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce

Bob Porter, the Land Manager of D.R. Horton

Erick Saks, the Executive Director of Operation Lifeline.

“Advocacy is equally as critical as building homes,” says Habitat St. Johns Executive Director Malinda Everson. “By raising our voices for affordable housing, we help shape policies and resources that allow families to achieve stability and opportunity. Together, we can ensure that hardworking individuals and families in St. Johns County are not priced out of the very community they help to sustain.”

The event is free, but registration is required.

Click here to download our free news, weather, and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group