Halloween events happening across Northeast Florida tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are plenty of spooky and family-friendly events happening today across Northeast Florida to help you celebrate the Halloween spirit.

JaxParks Trunk Or Treat | Legends Community Center Parking Lot | 5-7 p.m.

Join JaxParks for a free community Trunk or Treat featuring games, prizes, and lots of candy. Come dressed in your costume and enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family.

Location: 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL

Nassau County Halloween Festival | Yulee Sports Complex | 5-8 p.m.

Celebrate the 5th annual Halloween Festival with Nassau County Parks & Recreation. Enjoy a festive trick-or-treat alley, food trucks, hayrides, and carnival games.

Location: 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee, FL

St. Augustine Beach Tricks & Treats | St. Augustine Police Department | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Have a spooktacular evening with local police and fire rescue teams. This free, family-friendly event features vehicle displays, Halloween games, and plenty of treats.

Location: 2300 A1A S., St. Augustine, FL

Green Cove Springs Trunk or Treat | Green Cove Springs Police Department | 6-9 p.m.

Bring the family for a night of food trucks, bounce houses, and games at this annual community favorite.

Location: 1001 Idlewild Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL

