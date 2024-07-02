Local

Hanna Park introduces new paddle boats to explore

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hanna Park has added an exciting new feature for visitors: paddle boats! In addition to the already available kayaks and canoes, these new paddle boats offer another way to explore the park’s scenic waters.

Visitors can rent paddle boats, kayaks, and canoes at the kayak shack, conveniently located next to the splash park.

Hours of Operation (Open seven days a week):

  • 8 am – 8 pm the day before Daylight Savings Time change
  • 8 am – 6 pm the day before Eastern Standard Time change

For those interested in planning their visit, rental availability and times can be confirmed by calling 904-252-7024 or by visiting the park’s official website at hannaparkcamping.com/rentals.

Enjoy your next adventure at Hanna Park with these new paddle boats and make the most of the beautiful outdoor setting.

