JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Continuous ramp detours on the Hart Expressway will begin at 7 a.m. Monday as part of a state roadwork project, transportation officials announced.

The closures are part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s concrete rehabilitation project on the Hart Expressway, also known as State Road 228. The construction spans from the Hart Bridge to Beach Boulevard, which carries State Road 212 and U.S. 90.

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The continuous detours for both the westbound and eastbound Atlantic Boulevard on-ramps are scheduled to run until 7 a.m. Thursday, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

For the westbound Atlantic Boulevard on-ramp detour, drivers will continue west on Atlantic Boulevard, turn south on Linden Avenue, turn east on Beach Boulevard and use the Downtown/Atlantic Boulevard Hart Expressway on-ramp to reach their destinations.

Drivers affected by the eastbound Atlantic Boulevard on-ramp detour will turn southeast on Art Museum Drive to access westbound Beach Boulevard, where they can immediately take the Downtown/Atlantic Boulevard Hart Expressway on-ramp.

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Motorists are advised to follow posted detour signs, use caution and allow extra travel time.

Gosalia Concrete Constructors, LLC is expected to complete the $17.2 million project in late 2027, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

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