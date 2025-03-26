Jacksonville bridges back open after closing due to multiple crashes, icy conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: The Hart Bridge is back open.

UDATE 10:58 a.m.: The Mathews Bridge has reopened.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: The Main Street and Bridge has reopened per JSO, traffic appears to be flowing normally.

The Hart, Mathews, and Main Street bridges are closed due to icy conditions. The City of Jacksonville announced the closures on social media at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️

The Main Street, Hart and Mathews Bridges are all CLOSED at this time due to multiple crashes and ice concerns. Your #JSO is working as quickly as we can with local and state partners to get the bridges back open. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will reopen… pic.twitter.com/5Pv0muIG0S — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 22, 2025

#ALERTJAX - Traffic Disruption

The Main Street, Hart, and Mathews bridges are closed in both directions due to icy road conditions.



🚗 Use extreme caution if you must drive today, particularly on elevated areas like bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/FIwxqCiC78 — JaxReady (@JaxReady) January 22, 2025

