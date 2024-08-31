Local

Hastings Branch Library to reopen in September

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Stock photo.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Hastings Branch Library is reopening on Sept. 3 at its temporary location inside the W.E. Harris Community Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

You can find the community center by following the new library signs on Main Street in Hastings. Just drive down Main Street until it meets Harris Street, then turn right. The Center will be on the left. Parking for the branch is through the first gate.

A new book drop will be placed inside the main entrance of the parking lot.

The library is located in rooms 402 and 403.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!