Hastings Branch Library to reopen in September

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Hastings Branch Library is reopening on Sept. 3 at its temporary location inside the W.E. Harris Community Center.

You can find the community center by following the new library signs on Main Street in Hastings. Just drive down Main Street until it meets Harris Street, then turn right. The Center will be on the left. Parking for the branch is through the first gate.

A new book drop will be placed inside the main entrance of the parking lot.

The library is located in rooms 402 and 403.

