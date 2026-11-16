Have you seen her? JSO searching for missing 61-year-old woman, Brenda Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 61-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Brenda Johnson was last seen Sunday morning on Alderman Road near the Arlington Expressway Service Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Because of her age, officials said they want to make sure she is safe.

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Johnson is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a breast cancer logo, tan pants with blue flowers and black sneakers.

Anyone who sees Johnson or knows where she is should call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.

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