JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 10:40 P.M.: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that Tavaris has been found and he is safe.

“Thank you for helping us spread the word,” an email from the department said.

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The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old man with Down Syndrome last seen in the Lake Forest Hills area on the Northside.

Tavaris Middleton, who is 5-1, 130 pounds, was last seen leaving his home on Lake Park Court about 7 on Saturday morning, police said.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

His family tells police Tavaris has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Due to the circumstances, police are asking for the public’s help to make sure he is safe.

Tavaris has brown eyes and long black locks. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and gray and lime sneakers.

If you see Tavaris or know where he is, call police at 904.630.0500.

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