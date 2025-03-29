HCA Florida Healthcare to bring stand-alone ER to Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. — HCA Florida Memorial Hospital has announced the ribbon cutting of its first freestanding emergency room in Nassau County.

Located at the corner of I-95 ad State Road 200, the ribbon cutting will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 31.

“The goal of the new space is to provide better access for patients needing emergency care to the Nassau County region,” said Reed Hammond, Chief Executive Officer of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. “As a part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare family in Florida, Nassau County is now connected to a wide spectrum of statewide healthcare resources previously not available.”

HCA Florida Yulee Emergency will serve Yulee, Callahan, Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, nearby South Georgia, and Jacksonville residents. Services provided include:

Emergency care services

10 private rooms

One Trauma Bay

Minimally invasive diagnostics

CT scan



Ultrasound



X-ray

Board-certified emergency physicians

Emergency room nurses

Easy access to parking

24-7 Availability

“By providing an Emergency Room in the Yulee area, we are listening to what residents need,” said Shilpa Amin, MD, Director of Emergency Services for HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. “We are excited to offer our high level of healthcare expertise and compassionate care to Nassau County.”

